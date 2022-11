The reason Edem has questioned Sarkodie over Nasty C!

Lyrics: Country Side by Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif

It’s no more a #HappyDay! Sarkodie vents on spending GHS 2000 just on fuel for 3 days

Sarkodie is Boomplay’s latest Golden Club member after gaining over 100M Streams!

Landlord for a reason! See how Sarkodie runs you through JAMZ album from the perspective of the writer!

Album: Jamz by Sarkodie

Sarkodie narrates how Black Sherif hit him up to be on Jamz album; set to host album listening session on Yfm today!

Checkout tracklist & features on Sarkodie’s upcoming JAMZ album this Friday!

2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown