EP: Wuieve by Enam

Audio: Alomo by Enam feat. Akwaboah

2021 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2021 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: No More by Enam

Video: 69ine by Enam

2020 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Talk to Your Boyfriend by Enam feat. Sister Deborah & T’neeya

Sister Debbie vindictively jabs Fella on Enam's new single; Talk to Your Boyfriend