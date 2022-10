Audio: Problem No Dey Finish Remix by BRYAN THE MENSAH feat. Medikal

2022 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Yenda by Kay-T feat. Medikal & QV

Medikal detaches himself from Davido beef following collaboration with Dammy Krane!

Expect your favourite AMG Business artiste perform at this year’s AMG Connect Concert!

Theo Vesachi gives details to why Soldiers stripped him naked

Sister Derby & new boyfriend spotted jamming to ‘Too Risky’! A Medikal tease?

Medikal has got a message for all broke ‘Superstars’

Checkout Medikal’s interesting reply to why he sprayed dollars on a stripper in USA despite being married!