Video: Your Presence by MOGmusic

From overcoming masturbation, womanizing, weed, drugs, alcohol to engaging in Juju, MOGmusic bares it all!

Glover’s Hub set to host maiden ‘Praise Concert’ featuring MOGmusic, Efe Grace, Empress Gifty, others on May 8!

Event Review: MOGmusic hosts historic New Wine concert featuring Donnie McCklurkin

I’m not ashamed of taking weed & alcohol – MOGmusic reveals ahead of New Wine concert this Sunday!

MOGmusic, SK Frimpong billed for Dr Evans Oppong’s Knowledge Revolution event on March 25Â

But for God! MOGmusic recounts struggles as an artiste ahead of New Wine concert this Sunday!

MOGmusic to host Donnie McClurkin live in Ghana for New Wine Concert; Delta Airline to fly in guests from abroad for free!

Video: Breaking Seals by Nii Okai feat. MOGmusic