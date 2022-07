Pappy Kojo snitches on M.anifest & Yvonne Nelson in Twitter banter with Sam George!

AFCON 2021: M.anifest, Samini & Sarkodie play diverse roles in piquing interest of Ghanaians

We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana

Lyrics: Game Over by M.anifest feat. Adekunle Gold

Album: Madina To The Universe by M.anifest

Video: Scorpio Flow by M.anifest

Shatta Wale names 2 Ghanaian acts living real lives & making it big off music alone!

Audio: The Truth by Larruso feat. M.anifest

Video: La Vida by M.anifest