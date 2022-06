Kuami & KiDi’s success not just due to talent but a good team; brands need to realize that Gospel artistes now pull the numbers – Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle’s Kadosh tour made stopover in Koforidua

Video: Great Jehovah by Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle takes Akesse, Ceccy, Ohemaa, KODA, others on a regional tour to mark a decade of Praiz Reloaded!

Joe Mettle gets heads turning with latest post on wife’s birthday; readies for new ‘Kadosh’ project!

Video: Your Presence by Joe Mettle feat. Ps Isaiah

I want to feature Joe Mettle on my next EP & enter into real estate with over 1000 apartments – Yaw Tog

I laughed when I saw Ras Kuuku’s comments, people will always have their issues – Joe Mettle reacts

Does the awards scheme belong to Joe Mettle? Which of his songs matches up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’? – Ras Kuuku quizzes