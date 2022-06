Diana Asamoah trends again after hosting United Showbiz & pulling a successful publicity stunt for new single!

Evangelist Diana Asamoah comes clean; ‘brother zones’ alleged lover in viral video

Something is coming! – Evangelist Diana Asamoah hints after hanging out & playing Snooker with Yaw Tog

We shall all witness the end of “Sika Gali” – Diana Asamoah elated over Nana Agradaa arrest

Diana Asamoah boldly defends Free SHS comment despite correction

Audio: Eboboba by Dada KD

Video: Sarkodie performed a song featuring Ebony at Tribute Concert