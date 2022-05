2022 Gospel Bloggers & New Breed Summit train makes a stop in Kumasi this weekend!

One Voice Festival: ‘God No Go Shame Us’ Hitmaker Prinx Emmanuel Joins Stellar Performance Lineup

Celestine Donkor, Nigeria’s Eben & Emmanuel Smith of ‘The Voice UK’ fame join line up for inaugural “One Voice Festival” this weekend!

ADOMcwesi out with debut double single release, This Is Gospel & Good Regardless!

Video: Good Regardless by ADOMcwesi

Audio: Good Regardless by ADOMcwesi

Single: This Is Gospel by ADOMcwesi feat. Levite Shabach

ADOMcwesi set for a debut double single release, This Is Gospel & Good Regardless, on March 25!

2022 Gospel Bloggers & New Gospel Breed Summit takes off this Saturday!