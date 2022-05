It’s time to break the rules on GH Drill’s new single ‘Dibi’ featuring Phrimpong

Phrimpong blesses lives of final year students with book donation dubbed; The Possible Project

Phrimpong to inspire young minds to achieve more with; The Possible Project

We’ve taken over & don’t need anyone’s validation – Phrimpong champions Kumerican agenda

Video: No Pressure by Phrimpong feat. Fameye

Video: Cold Flow by Phrimpong

Video: Ohia by Phrimpong feat. Shatta Wale

Audio: That Line by Phrimpong

Phrimpong taps Max Wale, Andy Scott & Lino Beezy for new jam; Fiokor