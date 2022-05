Fameye sparks controversy online after openly revealing that Liquidbeatz co-wrote ‘Praise’!

Fameye’s 2nd album, Songs of Peter, ushers in the birth of 2nd child; garners over half a million streams on Boomplay in a week!

Album: Songs Of Peter by Fameye

Son of Jacob is on Songs of Peter! – Fameye tweets after sharing tracklist & features on upcoming album

Songs of Peter! Fameye unveils Cover Artwork for Sophomore Album

Audio: Have Mercy by Kofi Kinaata

Fameye’s “Songs Of Peter” album has a message for everyone; drops on 29th April!

2022 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown