Matchless Father! Ruth Adjei will get you fired up in worship with latest single

I wrote ‘Asuoden’, ‘Paper’, others for Sista Afia but she hasn’t thanked me; my new ‘Julie’ single is a true life story – Ayesem

Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

Stonebwoy invades Miami at the Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience this Friday!

She’s back! Adomaa announces ‘Becoming Adomaa EP’

Audio: Survivor by Wendy Shay

Mr Drew drops harsh realities of the industry & woos investors; gives reason why he went bald

It’s About Time! R2Bees & Sarkodie to storm New York City’s Times Square Palladium with an epic concert

Camidoh commences Africa Media Tour in Nigeria!