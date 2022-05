Just a snippet & the world pants for more! Visuals for Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ soon on your screens!

Video: Long Time by Yaw Dyro feat. Black Sherif

Madison Square Gardens NY lits up with Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon Rmx’ as Burnaboy performs at sold out event!

Black Sherif peaks at #2 on UK Afrobeat Charts, #12 on Billboard Top Triller Global, shuts down event in Nigeria, hailed by Rick Ross, Arrdee & Shatta Wale!

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as this month’s ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star

Tim Westwood bigs up Black Sherif as the biggest artiste globally; wishes he was Ghanaian!

Kwaku The Traveller meets a roadblock after being summoned to court within 8 days!

We smoke beats not weed! Black Sherif & Yaw Tog insist they neither smoke nor drink alcohol!

Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ now the most Shazamed song worldwide; ready for a joint with Shatta Wale