Video Premiere: Rap God by Strongman

Nautyca, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Krymi & more to perform at Greens Lounge anniversary

2022 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video Premiere: Notty by Krymi

Heartbreaking! You won’t believe what Krymi has been through since you last heard of him!

Video Premiere: CashOut 3 by KobbyRockz

Audio: Notty by Krymi

I should have been in the Album/EP of the Year, Male Vocalist & Artiste of the Year categories – Mr Drew

Video: Location by Kelvyn Boy, Gold Up & Busy Signal