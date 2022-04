Album: Road To Hastafari by BRYAN THE MENSAH

Road To Hastafari: BRYAN THE MENSAH presents the official tracklist

Audio: Be Like Me by BRYAN THE MENSAH

Audio: 2020 by BRYAN THE MENSAH

Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ’s Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

Video: Riddim Of GODS (New Kings 1) by JMJ feat. BRYAN THE MENSAH, Kofi Jamar, King Paluta, Keeny Ice, BoiiiSam & Lokal

Album: ROG (New Kings 1) by JMJ

Audio: W’adom by JVS feat. BRYAN THE MENSAH

Video: Problem No Dey Finish by BRYAN THE MENSAH