2022 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

JZyNo shares new earworm ‘Fall Down Inside’ featuring Medikal

I wonder why Shatta, Sark, Stone, & even Kelvynboy aren’t billionaires just through royalties, not concerts! – Anne Sophie Ave

Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ now the most Shazamed song worldwide; ready for a joint with Shatta Wale

Medikal’s 28th birthday marked with a lovely wish from Fella, Sister Derby’s lookalike spouse, & a savage reply to Sonnie Badu, others

‘Counsellor’ Shatta Wale sparks breakup rumors with latest posts after new ‘On God’ single release!

Audio: On God by Shatta Wale

2022 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale – 1 : Burnaboy – 0! Shatta Wale trolls Nigeria after Ghana’s massive win!