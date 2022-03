Pappy Kojo blames a ‘Delilah’ as reason for split with Joey B; exposes Mr Eazi for snubbing him!

2022 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Darkovibes & Stonebwoy bring the Ghana flavour to Davido’s O2 arena concert; audience sing their songs word for word!

2022 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Apple Music celebrates Ghanaian Independence Day with month-long Trotro Vibes campaign

King Promise announces European Tour dates & locations!

Video: Bad ‘N’ Rude by King Promise & WSTRN

Joey B bails the ‘Sherif’ after being painted ‘Black’ by netizens