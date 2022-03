Video: Agbadza Gospel Medley 3 by Bethel Revival Choir

Video: Tegbe Tegbe (Forever) by Bethel Revival Choir feat. Ps Edwin Dadson

Event Review: 4 reasons why Bethel Revival Choir’s Akpe Experience concert was epic

Contemporary Gospel’s ace vocal queen, Helen Yawson serves 6th album; King of All

Video: Enyo (He Is Good) by Bethel Revival Choir feat. Joe Mettle

Video: Agbadza Gospel Medley 2 by Bethel Revival Choir

Video: M’akoma by Eugene Zuta Feat. Bethel Revival Choir

Video: One People – One Nation by Stonebwoy feat. All Stars

Audio: One People – One Nation by Stonebwoy feat. All Stars