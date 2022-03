Apple Music celebrates Ghanaian Independence Day with month-long Trotro Vibes campaign

Single: Ashawo Season by Ground Up Chale feat. Kwesi Arthur

R2bees & Friends Concert with Black Sherif, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Efya, Keche, & more

2022 is the season; we will be everywhere – Kwesi Arthur states ahead of Son Of Jacob album release

Father/Son moment! Kwesi Arthur hails dad for serving favourite meal & escorting him to the barbers

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!

Audio: Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur & Teni

Video: Mandem by Hotkid feat. Kwesi Arthur & DTG