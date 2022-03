2022 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

King Promise serves an eye candy viewing experience with visuals to Patoranking-assisted hit single; Choplife

Video: ChopLife by King Promise feat. Patoranking

Darkovibes, King Promise & Abeiku Santana storm the stadium!

Sadiq isn’t the board, King Promise hasn’t been banned, he got 2 nominations – 3Music Awards PRO

Camidoh & King Promise tease a remix of ‘Sugarcane’ monster hit single; surpasses 6 million streams on all platforms!

King Promise & Stonebwoy booked for Afro Nation Puerto Rico this March!

Lyrics: ChopLife by King Promise feat. Patoranking

Calm down, you’re talking to a human, not an animal – Sadiq details convo with Killbeatz that led to blacklisting King Promise