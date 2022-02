Final verdict! Medikal fined GHS 3,600 only after changing plea from ‘Not Guilty’ to ‘Guilty’ in gun brandishing case!

Video: Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale

Video: CEO by DopeNation & Medikal

Shatta Wale settles issues with Sam George; hails Nigerian blog for favorable caption

Shatta Wale bags 2022 Urban Music Awards’ Best Collaboration with BeyoncĂ©’s; Already

Admission opened to ‘Stubborn Academy’ operated by Medikal & Shatta Wale

Video: Jail Man by Shatta Wale

Single: Like Summer by Shatta Wale feat. Jupitar

Audio: Stubborn Academy by Medikal feat. Shatta Wale