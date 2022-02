Camidoh’s Sugarcane #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana; set to feature top Nigerian act on remix aside King Promise!

Ear Candy! Nana Ama Mcbrown ‘murders’ Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ in viral video!

Camidoh & King Promise tease a remix of ‘Sugarcane’ monster hit single; surpasses 6 million streams on all platforms!

Top 10 hits of Camidoh as he turns a new age today; drops new stunning promotional photos

2021 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2021 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Sugarcane (Viral Video) by Camidoh

Camidoh stuns in new promotional photos ahead of “Sugarcane” single release

Camidoh fearlessly blames Shatta Wale’s rants as cause of investor drought; Shatta reacts!