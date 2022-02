Amaarae brandished on New York Times Square screens twice in a week by Amazon Music & Spotify!

Lyrics: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

Amaarae decodes the enigma behind her fashion style and choices in this interview!

Audio: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

Ghana’s Amaarae & GuiltyBeatz make appearance on Rapper Ladipoe’s 6-track Providence EP

Single: Apuutorr (Remix) by Joe Fraizer

Video: Be Afraid (Remix) by Shatta Wale & Medikal

Moliy; the genre-bender who embraces all forms of music

Video: Ghana Bop by Moliy