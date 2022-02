Kofi Mole warns bloggers & trolls of defaming him; soars to #1 on Apple Music Top Albums with new ‘Knackaveli’ EP

Album: Knackaveli by Kofi Mole

Criss Waddle readies fans for biggest album ever; set to feature Fameye, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Joey B, others

Criss Waddle & DJ Mensah call out Joey B for snubbing them; Joey B rebuts!

Audio: Work by Kofi Mole feat. Joey B

Audio: Nukedzor by Stonebwoy feat. Joey B & Abra Cadabra

Video: Gorilla by Joey B feat. Yaw Tog

Audio: Gorilla by Joey B feat. Yaw Tog

Planning on getting the new iPhone 13 series? Wait till you hear what rappers Kojo Cue & Joey B have to say!