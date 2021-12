Shatta Wale makes Shaxi free for drivers on Christmas day ahead of Freedom Wave Concert!

You can’t place me in the same category with Sarkodie, I’m bigger; I’m still beefing Shatta Wale – Samini

Poll: Which of these events are you attending?

2021 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Once bitten..! Shatta Wale & Medikal turn over a new leaf, advice fans in latest interview

Shatta Wale elated after Ras Nene promotes Shaxi in viral skit; creates business idea for Graphic designers

2021 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shaxi is here for the unemployed youth – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale is the most searched artist on Boomplay!