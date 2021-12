2021 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Black Sherif storms Nigerian market in grand style; shares how artistes who initially snubbed him now want a collabo!

Lyrics: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

2021 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Black Sherif narrates how Second Sermon Remix came to be; set to tour with BurnaBoy!

Audio: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

2021 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2021 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Respect is Reciprocal! Black Sherif puts a fan in his place after he belittled Kofi Kinaata