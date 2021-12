Meet Collins Isco, the Asante Sound god

MrrrDaisy taps Jessy Gh to serve an assurance for lovers in new single; The One

Jupitar eyes the Grammys as ‘The One’ album debuts as Audiomack’s 2nd most streamed new album

Album: The One by Jupitar

Jupitar taps Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Ponobiom, others for incoming 20-track album

Video: The One by Efya feat. Tiwa Savage

Video: The One Freestyle by Chymny Crane

Lil Win is entertainment in all aspects – Efya