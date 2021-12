Video Premiere: CashOut 2 (Freestyle) by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: Trotro Rappers by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: Make Am by KobbyRockz feat. Amerado

Video: Cashout 1 (Freestyle) by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: Warning Shot by KobbyRockz

Video: Fela Kuti by KobbyRockz

EP: Fela Kuti by KobbyRockz

Single: Mask Off by Jay ERL feat. KobbyRockz

KobbyRockz debuts in New Zealand Itunes Charts