Video: K3mi Afee by Team Eternity Ghana feat. Michael Owusu Boateng

Video: Afro Praise Medley by Team Eternity Ghana

Big God! Kofi Owusu Peprah details how he landed another hit single!

Video: Awurade Domfo by Team Eternity Ghana

Team Eternity Ghana set to host Naa Mercy, Vessel Chordrick for; TEG Live

MaxPraize renders wholesome praise in new jam; Yahweh

Jonn Winner’s consistent audiovisual excellence wins him Best Gospel Video at 4syte #MVA19

Video: Big God by John Winner

Jonn Winner releases classic video ‘Big God’ off his African Praiz and Worship Invasion One Project