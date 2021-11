Lyrics: Nkwasia Nkom by Kaykay Amponsah feat. King Paluta

Video: Nkwasia Nkom by Kaykay Amponsah feat. King Paluta

Video: Lifestyle by King Paluta feat. Strongman & Arta Kwame

Audio: Lifestyle (Akohwie) by King Paluta feat. Strongman & Arta Kwame

Patapaa would soon be a father, expect more sensible songs like his latest ‘Sika Wo Borlar So’ single – Manager

Single: Sika Wo Borlar So by Patapaa feat. King Paluta & YPee

Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ’s Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

Video: Riddim Of GODS (New Kings 1) by JMJ feat. BRYAN THE MENSAH, Kofi Jamar, King Paluta, Keeny Ice, BoiiiSam & Lokal

Album: ROG (New Kings 1) by JMJ