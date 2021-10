Album: Sounds of My World by Juls

Juls unveils tracklist & features on upcoming debut album; Sounds of My World

Video: Wicked by Juls feat. Sam Wise, Kadiata & Knucks

Video: Mmayewa by Juls feat. Twitch 4 Eva & Quamina MP

Audio: Blessed by Juls feat. Miraa May & Donae’O

Ghana’s Juls shortlisted as voting member for Grammys

Video: Wata (Black Girls Rock) by Juls feat. Randy Valentine

Juls employs King Promise & Mugeez on latest single; Your Number

Album: Colour by Juls