All hail the ‘Afro King’ Ded Buddy (QWECi) after releasing an 8-track solo R&B album

Ded Buddy(QWECi) readies for ‘Afro King’ album this May!

Video: Boy Toy by Ded Buddy (QWECi)

Audio: Over You by QWECi

Ded (QWECi) teams up with Madonna’s producer for “Ignition” album