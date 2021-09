Video: Took It Back by TxT feat. Obibini

Amerado-Obibini rap feud: Tempers flare between Kweku Smoke & Kwadwo Sheldon; Nam 1 comments

Beef Alert! Can the Deceased ascend The Throne with his Carcass? Obibini awaits Amerado’s reply!

Audio: Carcass by Obibini

Audio: Deceased by Obibini

Audio: Yardie (Remix) by Obibini feat. Stonebwoy & Akiyana

Video: The Barcode IV by Lyrical Joe feat. CJ Biggerman & Obibini

Rapper Obibini also comes at A-list rappers with new audiovisual; Shoot

Video: Shoot by Obibini