Video: Knack by Lyrical Joe

EP: Vibes by Lyrical Joe

Video: 5th August 5 by Lyrical Joe

Video: Dedication by Lyrical Joe

Video: The Barcode IV by Lyrical Joe feat. CJ Biggerman & Obibini

Video: The Barcode III by Lyrical Joe feat. eNZYM, Akwa P & Maa Pee

Video: The Barcode II by Lyrical Joe

Video: The Barcode by Lyrical Joe