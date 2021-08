Video: Yesu by MOGmusic feat. Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle receives Boomplay award for over 2 million streams of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

Checkout the top 5 songs people are loving on Joe Mettle’s ‘The Experience’ album!

Video: They That Wait by Joe Mettle feat. MOGmusic

Album review: The Experience by Joe Mettle

Album: The Experience by Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle taps MOG, Simiane, Isaiah & Jeshrun for Praiz Reloaded this Sunday!

‘Ye Obua Mi’ proves that music is a universal language – Netizens react to Joe Mettle’s latest single

Video: Ye Obua Mi by Joe Mettle