Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!

Abiana locks horns with love in new single; Me and You

Lyrics: Me And You by Abiana

Being the 2021 VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year came as a surprise & opens a new chapter in my life – Abiana

Winning my two VGMA nominations would just be an icing on the cake – Abiana

There’s a Doctor on the Mic! – Abiana

Lyrics: Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni by Abiana

Single: Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni by Abiana

Abiana redefines live performance at 2021 Entertainment Achievement Awards