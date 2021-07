Yaaba! Don Elvi drops new Kumerican banger

2021 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Yaw Tog acquires UK accent while in London; set to link up with Stormzy

2021 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2021 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

The emphasis is on ‘More’ popular – Joey B, Zionfelix, Kojo Cue, others support Yaw Tog’s comment on Stormzy

Afro-fusion artist, Barphul makes debut with new single ‘Perfect’ featuring Yaw Tog

Video: Perfect by Barphul feat. Yaw Tog

2021 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown