King Promise adds an Ecobank deal to his already fabulous 5-star life!

2021 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Fine Wine by R2Bees feat. King Promise & Joeboy

Mr Drew, Andy Dosty, other stars congratulate Nanky for a well deserved VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year win!

2021 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: King Promise by Kev & Grenade

It’s about time we do with Highlife, what Nigeria has done with Afrobeats – Nanky

2021 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Lyrics: Cassette by Nanky feat. King Promise