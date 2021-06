Single: Gye W’Ayeyi by Jayana feat. Aduhemaa

Jayana awarded for contribution to Gospel music at 2021 Under 30 Women Awards

Jayana donates to widows & aged women at Christian Praise International Centre

Pay Gospel acts, it’s how we fund our projects – Jayana

Video: Awurade by Jayana

Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

Jayana crowned 2020 Emerging Music Awards Artiste of the Year!

Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

Video: God With Us (Cover) by Aduhemaa