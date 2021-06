It’s about time we do with Highlife, what Nigeria has done with Afrobeats – Nanky

2021 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Lyrics: Cassette by Nanky feat. King Promise

Nanky pairs up with King Promise for the ultimate croon tune; Cassette

King Promise hosts Chelsea’s Hudson Odoi to a football match upon arrival in Ghana

Lyrics: Slow Down by King Promise

2021 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2021 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Slow Down by King Promise