JMJ captures future of Ghana’s rap scene in 2 Cypher Videos; Riddim Of The GODS (New Kings Tape 1 & 2)

Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ’s Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

Video: Riddim Of GODS (New Kings 1) by JMJ feat. BRYAN THE MENSAH, Kofi Jamar, King Paluta, Keeny Ice, BoiiiSam & Lokal

Album: ROG (New Kings 2) by JMJ

Album: ROG (New Kings 1) by JMJ

Video: Me Ho Yɛ by Amerado

2021 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Me Ho Yɛ by Amerado

JMJ, Stonebwoy, Bola Ray, others featured in Boomplay’s Afrobeats: The Backstory documentary