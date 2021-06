2021 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Make Sense by Darkovibes & Quamina MP

2021 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

2021 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Back to the Sender! Quamina MP fires shots in latest Kofi Kinaata assisted jam

Video Premiere: Kontrol by D-Black feat. Kofi Jamar, Camidoh, Dead Peepol & Quamina MP

Diana Hamilton deepens anticipation of her next release! Will it feature Kofi Kinaata?

2021 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown