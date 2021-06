I don’t have competitors in the industry, only ‘complimentors’ – Akesse Brempong

Gospel isn’t a genre, it’s a message – ‘Yahweh’ singer, Akesse Brempong

The wait is over! The ‘Lion’ Akesse Brempong to roar with MOGmusic on; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

Akesse, KiDi, Yaw Sarpong, Shay, others bag nominations at 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA; see full list

Video: Worthy by Akesse Brempong

Top 20 Most Influential Artistes of 2020!

Symphonic 2020! Get ready for a night of classical Gospel renditions this Sunday!

Akesse, MOG, Celestine & more nominated for 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Agape Carnival! Akesse Brempong takes us to the heavens with Rooftop edition this Saturday!