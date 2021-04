DB (Ded Buddy) out with new single; Gimme That

Audio: Victorious by Ded Buddy feat. Kenny Lloyd

Video: I Dey For U by Ded Buddy

Audio: Akonoba Album by Ded Buddy

Ded Buddy set to release latest Afro R&B album; Akonoba

Video: Akonoba by Ded Buddy feat. Guru

Video: Over You by Ded Buddy

Audio: Over You by QWECi

Video: Yebesa (Remix) by Ded Buddy feat. KiDi