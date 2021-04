Video: Tonight by Jupitar

2021 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Jupitar eyes the Grammys as ‘The One’ album debuts as Audiomack’s 2nd most streamed new album

Video: Try We by Kuami Eugene & Jupitar

Album: The One by Jupitar

Jupitar taps Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Ponobiom, others for incoming 20-track album

Video: Neighbor by Jupitar feat. Kelvyn Boy

Audio: Neighbor by Jupitar feat. Kelvyn Boy

Video: All Out by Jupitar