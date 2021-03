‘Unifier’ Bola Ray in shock as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale gift him GHS 343,528 on birthday!

Artiste/Producer Wars: Hammer announces masterclass for all producers this Wednesday!

Video Premiere: Blackboard by Shatta Wale

Video: Ohia by Phrimpong feat. Shatta Wale

Video Premiere: Gɔbε by Samini

Shatta Wale debuts on cover for Spotify’s maiden Ghana playlist; New Music Friday Ghana!

Artiste/Producer Wars: MOG, King of Accra, BeatzDakay, others descend on A-list acts!

2021 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Full Package by Shatta Wale