Dumbfounding testimonies keep trickling in from Ohemaa Mercy’s ‘Ote Me Mu’!

Kwabena Kwabena helped me write ‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy

Video Review: Ote Me Mu by Ohemaa Mercy feat. MOGmusic

Video: Ote Me Mu (He Lives In Me) by Ohemaa Mercy feat. MOGmusic

Top 20 Most Influential Artistes of 2020!

Symphonic 2020! Get ready for a night of classical Gospel renditions this Sunday!

Gospel360Africa readies for 3rd edition of annual worship concert; Thankful

Video: Overdose by MOGmusic

Akesse, MOG, Celestine & more nominated for 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards