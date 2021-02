Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

Jayana crowned 2020 Emerging Music Awards Artiste of the Year!

Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

Jayana successfully holds free breast cancer screening for over 100 people

Jayana to hold free breast cancer screening for women on Oct. 30

Jayana schools Gospel acts on visual brand identity

Video: Who You Are by Jayana

Jayana reverences God in ‘Who You Are’

Audio: Who You Are by Jayana