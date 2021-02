Video: Skotokpa by Kafui Chordz

Audio: Back In The Day by Kafui Chordz

Audio: Agbenyega (Life Is Precious) by Kafui Chordz

Audio: S.L.S.S (Some Love, Some Sex) by Kafui Chordz

Video: KingSize by Kafui Chordz feat. Obibini

Audio: KingSize by Kafui Chordz feat. Obibini

All set for Kafui Chordz and Friends on August 30

Lyrics: Dzidudu by Kafui Chordz

Video: Dzidudu by Kafui Chordz