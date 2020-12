2020 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Good Mood! Keche & Fameye set the tone for Christmas & successful elections

Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards

Video: Activate by Stonebwoy & Davido

Stonebwoy’s Peace Walk attracts mammoth crowd on the streets of Ashaiman!

Video: Get Up by Guru feat. Fameye

Audio: One People – One Nation by Stonebwoy feat. All Stars

2020 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Revival by Bethel Revival Choir