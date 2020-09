Video Premiere: My Lady by Patapaa feat. AY Poyoo

Video Premiere: 1997 by Yaa Pono

Video Premiere: Think Twice by Evangelist I K Aning

2020 Week 38: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

An SM fan winning the car doesn’t mean Shatta Wale won – Asaase Sound Clash organizers

Video Premiere: I Must Be Mad by SOLLO7 feat. Adomaa

Video Premiere: Mata by Kelvyn Boy

Video Premiere: Corona Virus by Kofi Kinaata

I was Shatta Wale’s motivation – Michy